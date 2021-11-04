Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Friday November 5? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.

By Sam Jackson
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 6:51 pm

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Friday November 5.

Service 4 – will run hourly throughout the day except between 09:15 - 13:00 when it will run as normal

Service 19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 18:05

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19 – Rotherham to Worksop 8:35 11:35 12:35 15:35 16:35 17:40 20:45

Service 19a – Worksop to Rotherham 08:55 09:55 13:55 14:55 19:30

Service 19 – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 6:50 12:25 16:35

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 11:20 13:50 15:20 16:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 12:02 14:32 16:02 17:02

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 8:35 14:35 19:38

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 5:55 11:05 17:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 7:10 12:20 20:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 9:50 15:50

Service 21 – Bawtry to Worksop 5:52

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 5:10 6:45 8:45 10:45 12:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 6:15 8:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 19:18

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 7:45

