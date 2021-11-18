Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Friday November 19? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Friday November 19.
Service 4 – Manton - Worksop - Larwood will operate hourly until 09:15 then service will resume as normal at 17:00 will go back to an hourly service.
Service 19/19a – Rotherham - Worksop 06:30(19a) 11:35 15:35 16:35 17:40 18:05(19a) 20:45(19a)
Service 19/19a – Worksop - Rotherham 05:20 08:55(19a) 12:25 13:55(19a) 14:55(19a) 16:35 19:30(19a)
Service 21 – Worksop - Doncaster 08:35 14:35 19:38
Service 22 – Worksop - Doncaster 19:10
Service 25 – Worksop - Doncaster 17:05
Service 21 – Doncaster - Worksop 20:20
Service 22 – Doncaster - Worksop 18:25 20:50
Service 25 – Doncaster - Worksop 09:50 15:50
Service 77 – Worksop - Chesterfield 05:10 06:45 08:45 10:45 12:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield - Worksop 06:15 08:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 19:18
Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton - Worksop 07:45