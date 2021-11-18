Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Friday November 19? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.

By Sam Jackson
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 6:48 pm

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Friday November 19.

Service 4 – Manton - Worksop - Larwood will operate hourly until 09:15 then service will resume as normal at 17:00 will go back to an hourly service.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham - Worksop 06:30(19a) 11:35 15:35 16:35 17:40 18:05(19a) 20:45(19a)

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19/19a – Worksop - Rotherham 05:20 08:55(19a) 12:25 13:55(19a) 14:55(19a) 16:35 19:30(19a)

Service 21 – Worksop - Doncaster 08:35 14:35 19:38

Service 22 – Worksop - Doncaster 19:10

Service 25 – Worksop - Doncaster 17:05

Service 21 – Doncaster - Worksop 20:20

Service 22 – Doncaster - Worksop 18:25 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster - Worksop 09:50 15:50

Service 77 – Worksop - Chesterfield 05:10 06:45 08:45 10:45 12:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield - Worksop 06:15 08:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 19:18

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton - Worksop 07:45

