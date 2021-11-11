Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Friday November 12? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.

By Sam Jackson
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 7:53 pm

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Friday November 12.

Service 4 – Larwood - Worksop - Manton will operate hourly until 09:15 when it will resume to half hourly service

Service 19 – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 (19a), 11:35 15:35 17:40 18:05 (19a), 20:45 (19a)

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19 – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 (19a), 12:25 14:55 (19a), 16:35 19:30 (19a)

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 16:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:32 17:02

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 08:35 14:35 19:38

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05

Service 22- Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 09:50 15:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 05:10 08:45 10:45 12:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 06:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 19:18 (77a)

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:45

