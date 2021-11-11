Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Friday November 12? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Friday November 12.
Service 4 – Larwood - Worksop - Manton will operate hourly until 09:15 when it will resume to half hourly service
Service 19 – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 (19a), 11:35 15:35 17:40 18:05 (19a), 20:45 (19a)
Service 19 – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 (19a), 12:25 14:55 (19a), 16:35 19:30 (19a)
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 16:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:32 17:02
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 08:35 14:35 19:38
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05
Service 22- Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 09:50 15:50
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 05:10 08:45 10:45 12:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 06:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 19:18 (77a)
Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:45