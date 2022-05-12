Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Friday May 13? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.

By Sam Jackson
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 6:36 pm

The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Friday May 13.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 12:25 14:55 16:35

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 11:35 15:35 17:40 18:05

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 16:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 10:48 14:18 16:48

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:38

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 20:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 06:45 12:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 08:15 14:15 19:18

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:45

