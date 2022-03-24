Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Friday March 25? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.

By Sam Jackson
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 7:29 pm

The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Friday March 25.

Service 4 – Manton - Worksop - Larwood will operate an hourly service between 07:20 until 09:20 and then again between 15:20 until end of service. Service will operate as normal at all other times

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 06:50 08:55 12:25 13:55 14:55 16:35 19:30

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 08:35 11:35 15:35 16:35 17:40 18:05 20:45

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 15:20 16:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:32 16:02 17:02

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster – 19:38

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:10

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 11:05 17:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 12:20 20:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 06:45 08:45 12:45 17:55

Service 77/77a Chesterfield to Worksop – 08:15 10:15 14:15 19:18(77a)

Sherwood Arrow – 07:45 New Ollerton - Worksop

