Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Friday March 18? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.
The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Friday March 18.
Service 4 – Manton to Worksop to Larwood will operate an hourly service between 07:15 and 09:15. It will operate as normal outside these times.
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 12:25 14:55 16:35 19:30
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 11:35 15:35 17:40 18:05 20:45
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 16:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 10:48 14:18 16:48
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster – 19:38
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster – 17:05
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50
Service 77* – Worksop to Chesterfield 08:45 12:45 17:55
Service 77* – Chesterfield to Worksop 10:15 14:15 19:18(77a)
Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:45
*Service 77 will divert through two-way closure of Skinner Street junction with Portland Street until March 18