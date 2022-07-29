The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Friday July 29.
Service 4 – Larwood to Worksop to Manton will operate an hourly service between 13:20 and 18:18.
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 06:50 08:55 10:25 12:25 13:55 14:55 16:35 19:30
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 08:35 11:35 13:05 15:35 16:35 17:40 18:05 20:45
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 11:50 13:50 15:20 16:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 12:18 14:32 16:02 17:02
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35 17:35 19:38
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:05 07:15 13:55 19:10
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 11:05 17:05
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:52(from Bawtry) 12:20 20:20
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:58 08:30 15:05 18:25 20:50
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50 18:50
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 06:45 08:45 10:45 12:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 08:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 19:18
Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:45