Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Friday January 7?

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘driver shortages’.

By Sam Jackson
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 6:50 pm

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Friday January 7.

Service 4 Manton - Worksop - Larwood will operate an hourly service between 07:45am and 09:20am before resuming a normal service. It will then operate an hourly service from 3:20pm until the end of service.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 11:35 15:35 17:40 18:05 20:45

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 12:25 14:55 16:35 19:30

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 16:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:32 17:02

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 9:50

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 8:35 19:38

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 05:10 6:45 8:45 12:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 06:15 08:15 10:15 14:15 19:18 (77a)

Sherwood Arrow – 07:45 New Ollerton - Worksop

