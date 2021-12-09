Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Friday December 10? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.

By Sam Jackson
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 6:56 pm

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Friday December 10.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 6:30(19a), 8:35 11:35 14:35 15:35 16:35 17:40 18:05(19a) 19:20 20:45(19a)

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 5:20 6:50 8:55(19a) 11:55(19a) 12:25 13:55(19a) 14:55(19a) 16:35 18:00(19a) 19:30(19a) 22:30(19a to Dinnington)

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:20 13:50 15:20 16:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:02 14:32 16:02 17:02

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 5:10 6:45 8:45 10:45 12:45 16:55 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 6:15 8:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 18:23 19:18(77a)

