Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Friday December 10? Services cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Friday December 10.
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 6:30(19a), 8:35 11:35 14:35 15:35 16:35 17:40 18:05(19a) 19:20 20:45(19a)
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 5:20 6:50 8:55(19a) 11:55(19a) 12:25 13:55(19a) 14:55(19a) 16:35 18:00(19a) 19:30(19a) 22:30(19a to Dinnington)
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:20 13:50 15:20 16:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:02 14:32 16:02 17:02
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 5:10 6:45 8:45 10:45 12:45 16:55 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 6:15 8:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 18:23 19:18(77a)