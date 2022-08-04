The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Friday August 5.
Service 4 – Manton to Larwood will be operating an hourly service between 10:20 and 18:20. It will run as normal outside these hours.
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 08:35 11:35 15:35 16:35 17:40 18:05 19:20 20:45
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 15:20 16:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:32 16:02 17:02
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35 17:35 19:38
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 13:55 19:10
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 11:02 14:05 17:05
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:52(from Bawtry) 12:20 15:20 20:20
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:05 18:25 20:50
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 15:50 18:50
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 06:45 08:45 10:45 12:45 15:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 08:15 10:15 12:15 14:15 17:20 19:18(77a)
Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:45