Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Friday August 19? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.
The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Friday August 19.
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 11:35 13:05 15:35 16:35 18:05 20:45
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 11:50 13:50 15:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 12:18 14:32 16:02
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:38
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:05 07:15 19:10
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 08:05 17:05
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 09:20 20:20
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:58 08:30 18:25 20:50
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 12:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 14:15 19:18