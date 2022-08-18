News you can trust since 1895

Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Friday August 19? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 6:00 pm

The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Friday August 19.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 08:55 10:25 12:25 13:55 16:35 19:30

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 11:35 13:05 15:35 16:35 18:05 20:45

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Most Popular

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 11:50 13:50 15:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 12:18 14:32 16:02

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:38

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:05 07:15 19:10

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 08:05 17:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 09:20 20:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:58 08:30 18:25 20:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 12:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 14:15 19:18

WorksopStagecoachRotherhamDoncaster