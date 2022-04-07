Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Friday April 8? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.

By Sam Jackson
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 6:54 pm

The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Friday April 8.

Service 4 – Worksop to Larwood/Worksop to Manton will run an hourly service between 07:45 and 09:18, and again at 15:20 until 18:20. It will run as normal outside these times.

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 05:20 06:40 08:55 10:25 12:25 14:55 16:35

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 08:00 11:35 13:05 15:35 17:40 18:05

Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 11:50 13:50 16:20

Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 10:48 12:18 14:18 16:48

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 19:38

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:05 07:15

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 08:05

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 09:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:58 08:30 20:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 06:45 08:45 12:45 14:45 16:20 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 08:15 10:15 12:15 16:23 17:50 19:18

Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton to Worksop 07:45

WorksopStagecoachServicesRotherhamDoncaster