Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Friday April 15? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.
By Sam Jackson
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 6:37 pm
The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Friday April 15.
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 06:30 11:35 15:35 17:40 18:05 20:45
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft 10:20 13:50 16:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 11:02 14:32 17:02
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 14:35 19:38
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:25 20:50
Service 25 – Doncaster - Worksop 15:50
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 08:45 10:45 12:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 10:15 12:15 14:15 19:18