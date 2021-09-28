Wednesday September 29: These are the Worksop buses cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Wednesday September 29.
Service 4 will operate an hourly
25 past the hour(Larwood)
00 past the hour(Manton)
15 past the hour(Worksop Bus Station to Larwood)
50 past the hour(Worksop Bus Station to Manton)
Service 19 – Rotherham to Thurcroft -12:20 13:20 15:20
Service 19 – Thurcroft to Rotherham 13:02 14:02 16:02
Service 19 – Rotherham to Worksop 13:35 14:35 16:35 18:20
Service 19a – Rotherham to Worksop 6:30
Service 19a – Dinnington to Worksop 6:11
Service 19 – Worksop to Rotherham 5:20
Service 19a Worksop to Rotherham 10:55 11:55 13:55 16:55
Service 19 at 11:25 from Worksop to Rotherham will serve Woodsetts and South Anston
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 7:35 13:35 15:35 17:35
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 6:25 8:55 10:55 11:55
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 9:05 16:05
Service 77 Worksop to Chesterfield – 5:55 08:45 15:45
Service 77 Chesterfield to Worksop – 07:15 10:15
Sherwood Arrow service Retford – New Ollerton – Nottingham 06:15
Serwood Arrow service Nottingham – New Ollerton – Retord 8:20