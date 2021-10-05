Wednesday October 6: These are the Worksop buses cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Wednesday October 6.
Service 4 will be running hourly till 9:20 then will resume to normal half hour services.
Service 19 – Worksop to Rotherham 16:35
Service 19a – Worksop to Rotherham 14:55 19:30
Service 19 – Rotherham to Worksop 17:40 20:45
Service 19a – Rotherham to Worksop 18:05
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 12:35 19:38
Service 22 - Worksop to Doncaster 8:55
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 10:05 18:25 20:50
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 13:50
Service 77 Worksop to Chesterfield 05:55 8:45 12:45 15:45
Service 77 Chesterfield to Worksop 07:15 10:15 14:15 17:20
Sherwood Arrow – New Ollerton - Worksop 7:45, Retford - Nottingham 6:15, Nottingham - Retford 8:20