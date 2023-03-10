A Stagecoach spokesman said “limited services are currently operating” in Mansfield, with other routes being assessed.

Pronto

Oerating hourly

Service 1

Operating hourly

Poor weather conditions are affecting transport services today.

Service 11

Not operating

Service 12

Operating on a limited route to provide access to Warsop. It is operating to normal times, avoiding areas in Church Warsop and terminating at Market Place, Shirebrook.

Dozens of Stagecoach services have been cancelled.

Service 21

Operating via Scrooby road only in both directions.

Service 22

Due to the adverse weather conditions service 22 is only serving the A60 main road A60 through Carlton and Langold.

Service 25

Due to adverse weather conditions, service 25 is NOT serving Strryup at all.

Service 27

Stagecoach said: “Due to adverse weather service 27 departing Misson at 7.33am will NOT be operating today.”

Service 77

Due to adverse weather conditions service 77 has been suspended.

Service 209

Due to adverse weather conditions, service 209 is operating on main roads only and only Sherwood Street in Warsop.

Trentbarton

Trentbarton – see @trentbartonland on Twitter – said: “Primarily due to ongoing staff shortages, unfortunately, a number of services will not be running today.

“There are also weather issues beginning to affect service.”