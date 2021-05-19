Vehicle catches fire on M1 near Worksop forcing lane to close
One lane of the M1 northbound near Worksop has been temporarily closed after a vehicle caught fire on the motorway earlier this afternoon.
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 3:02 pm
The incident between Junctions 30, for Barlborough, and 31, for Aston, is expected to clear between 4.45pm and 5pm later today (Wednesday, May 19) according to Highways England.
There are currently no listed delays and traffic appears to be flowing, despite one lane of the M1 being temporarily closed.
It comes after a vehicle caught fire on the motorway.
Read More
Read More'Human waste, intimidation and dogs running riot' - Residents scared to leave ho...