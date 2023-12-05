Bassetlaw motorists will have these road closures tand roadworks to avoid nearby or make time for in the coming weeks.

Gateford Road, Worksop at junction with Turner Road, from 8am to 5pm, December 12 to December 13, lane closure for BT to clear blockages.

Prince Charles Road, Worksop from its junction of Valley Road to its junction of Royal Crescent, From 6pm on November 27, to 11.59pm on December 8, road closed to investigate carriageway defect, alternative route signed on site.

Eastgate Worksop, from 9.30am to 5pm, December 8, two-way temporary signals for Seven Trent Water to carry out remedial works.

M1, from 8pm November 13 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29 to junction 31, slip road and lane closures for survey works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

M1, from 8pm December 2 to 6am December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29 to junction 30, Lane closures due to drainage works.

A1, from 8am December 4 to 11.59pm December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, West Drayton to Apleyhead Interchange, diversion route via National Highways network for works on behalf of Anglian Water.

A1, from midday, December 4 to 6am December 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Blythe to Ranby, carriageway, slip road, lane and lay-by closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

A1, from 8pm, December 9 to 5am, December 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Twyford to Markham Moor, slip road and lane closures due to barrier repairs, diversion via national highways and local authority network.