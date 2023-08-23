Lanes one and two are closed for emergency repairs and are likely to stay closed for much of the morning.

That whole section of the motorway was closed north and southbound for much of yesterday (Tuesday) while emergency services tackled a major tanker fire.

The northbound section reopened last night but the southbound section remained closed for the huge clean-up operation.

Two lanes remain closed on the M1 southbound this morning. Photo: Google

And now, with emergency repairs to the road surface, required, some delays are still possible this morning – although none have so far been reported.

Posting on X, National Highways East Midlands, said: “Two lanes (of four) remain closed on the M1 south between J29 and J28 near Mansfield for emergency resurfacing following a vehicle fire yesterday.

"Restrictions are expected to remain in place until mid-morning, thank you for your patience.