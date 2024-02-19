News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING

UPDATE: Trains now running as normal between Mansfield Woodhouse and Nottingham

Services on the Robin Hood Line are now running betweenNottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse again.
By John Smith
Published 19th Feb 2024, 08:04 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 17:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Signalling cables were stolen from the line near Worksop overnight and, as a result, trains have not been able to run between Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop all day.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) says Network Rail engineers have been on site throughout the day to replace the cabling but although normal services have now been restored between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse, no trains are yet calling at Shirebrook, Langwith-Whaley Thorns, Creswell, Whitwell and Worksop.

Trains to and from Hucknall, Bulwell, Sutton, Kirkby, Newstead and Mansfield are unaffected.

EMR is advisng people to use online journey planners at nationalrail.co.uk to help with your journeys this evening

Related topics:TrainsWorksopEMRNetwork Rail