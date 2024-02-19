UPDATE: Trains now running as normal between Mansfield Woodhouse and Nottingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Signalling cables were stolen from the line near Worksop overnight and, as a result, trains have not been able to run between Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop all day.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) says Network Rail engineers have been on site throughout the day to replace the cabling but although normal services have now been restored between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse, no trains are yet calling at Shirebrook, Langwith-Whaley Thorns, Creswell, Whitwell and Worksop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trains to and from Hucknall, Bulwell, Sutton, Kirkby, Newstead and Mansfield are unaffected.