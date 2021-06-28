However, East Midlands Railways says there may the odd residual delay for a time as the service gets back to normal.

Services were disrupted for the second time in as many weeks this morning after signal cabling was stolen from the beside the line close to Nottingham Station.

It meant for a while, services had to be diverted on a different route and no trains were calling at Hucknall, Newstead or Bulwell.

Trains are now calling at Hucknall, Newstead and Bulwell again

Network Rail engineers have now replaced the stolen cables and the line is open again.

EMR tweeted: “After a theft of signalling cables near Nottingham earlier today, the line has now reopened on our Nottingham/Mansfield/Worksop route.

“The cables have been replaced, however, some residual delays may remain.”