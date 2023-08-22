News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

UPDATE: M1 open again northbound after tanker fire but still shut southbound between Mansfield and Chesterfield

The M1 has reopened northbound between junctions 28 and 29 following a tanker fire earlier today.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 11:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 20:08 BST

But the motorway remains closed southbound between junction 29 for Chesterfield and junction 28 for Mansfield as the extensive clean-up operation continues.

Posting on X, National Highways East Midlands said: “The M1 has reopened northbound between J28 and J29 near Mansfield.

"The southbound carriageway remains closed for recovery and clean up works, which are likely to be ongoing throughout the rest of the day and into the morning.”

Related topics:MotoristsEmergency servicesHucknallBulwell