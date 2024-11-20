UPDATE: Full Robin Hood Line service now running between Nottingham and Worksop

Services on the Robin Hood Line are currently being affected by signalling issues. Photo: National World

Full services on the Robin Hood Line have started running again after earlier signalling issues.

Trains were only running between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse this morning after a signalling fault meant trains between Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop were replaced by buses.

However, posting on X (formerly Twitter), train operator East Midlands Railway (EMR) has said: “Trains are now able to run normally on our Nottingham to Worksop route following a fault with the signalling system earlier today.

"We are sorry for your delay.”

On its website EMR added: “If your overall journey has been delayed over 15 minutes you may be entitled to claim compensation, full details of how to claim can be found at eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/delay

If you are unable or do not wish to complete your journey, you may claim a refund on your ticket.

Information about how to do this can be found at eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/refund