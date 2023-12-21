UPDATE: Fallen tree means Robin Hood Line only open between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse
and live on Freeview channel 276
However, trains are still only running between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse, due to a tree blocking the line between Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop.
Some services this evening will remain cancelled and no trains will be calling at Worksop, Whitwell, Creswell or Shirebrook.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The line was initially closed this morning between Nottingham and Hucknall as a result of Storm Pia causing damage to the NET tram overheads which then damaged the level crossing barriers at Bulwell.
Services were the totally suspended for several hours.
The line is now open again between Mansfield Woodhouse and Nottingham with trains calling again at Bulwell, Hucknall, Mansfield, Kirkby, Sutton, Newstead and Mansfield Woodhouse.