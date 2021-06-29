UPDATE: All lanes now open again on M1 northbound in Nottinghamshire
The M1 has now fully re-opened Nottinghamshire between junction 26 and junction 28.
The motorway was closed completely northbound between junctions 26 and 28 following a multi-vehicle accident.
The vehicles involved were cleared but a substantial amount of fuel was left covering the carriageway, meaning the motorway remains only partially reopened.
Three of the four lanes northbound remained closed between junction 27 and junction 28 for a number of hours while the clean-up took place.
But Highways England has now tweeted that all lanes are now open again.