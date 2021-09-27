Tuesday September 28: These are the Worksop buses cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Tuesday September 28.
Service 4 will operate an hourly
XX:25 past the hour(Larwood)
XX:00 past the hour(Manton)
XX:15 past the hour(Worksop Bus Station to Larwood)
XX:50 past the hour(Worksop Bus Station to Manton)
Service 19 – Rotherham to Worksop / Thurcroft 06:11 (Dinnington to Worksop) 9:20 (Thurcroft) 10:35 12:20 (Thurcroft) 13:35 15:20 (Thurcroft) 16:35 18:20
Service 19a – Rotherham to Worksop / Thurcroft 6:30
Service 19 – Worksop to Thurcroft / Rotherham 5:20 10:02 (Thurcroft) 13:02 (Thurcroft) 16:02 (Thurcroft)
Service 19a Worksop to Thurcorft / Rotherham7:55 10:55 13:55 16:55
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 7:00 (Langold to Worksop) 7:35 10:05 12:05 13:05 19:50
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 10:20 17:20
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 14:50 16:50
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 7:35 13:35 15:35 18:35
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 6:25 8:55 10:55 11:55
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 9:05 16:05
Service 77 Worksop to Chesterfield – 5:55 08:45 15:45
Service 77 Chesterfield to Worksop – 07:15 10:15 17:20
Sherwood Arrow service Retford – New Ollerton – Nottingham 06:15
Serwood Arrow service Nottingham – New Ollerton – Retord 8:20