Trains running as normal again between Nottingham and London after signal problems fixed

Mainline rail services between Nottingham and London St Pancras are running as normal again today.
By John Smith
Published 27th Dec 2023, 11:35 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 09:26 GMT
Services yesterday (Wednesday) were disrupted across the East Midlands Railway (EMR) mainline network after signalling problems saw he line closed all day between Wellingborough and London.

However, on it’s website this morning (Thursday), EMR is reporting that the issues have been resolved and fixed and they are running a niral timetable again today

For the latest advice and information on EMR services, visit the EMR website.

