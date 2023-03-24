News you can trust since 1895
Train services between Nottingham and London affected by engineering work again this weekend

Engineering work will impact rail passengers travelling to and from Nottingham and London St Pancras on the Midland Main Line this weekend.

By John Smith
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:04 GMT- 1 min read

Engineering work is taking place between Leicester and Kettering, closing all lines.

Posting on its website, East Midlands Railway, which operates services between the East Midlands and London, said: “On Saturday and Sunday, a reduced EMR Intercity train service from and to Nottingham will operate.

“Trains will be diverted, calling additionally at Corby, increasing journey times by up to an hour.

“As we are unable to serve Market Harborough by rail, a rail replacement bus service will run between Leicester and Market Harborough, and between Market Harborough and Kettering.

“On Sunday, the 7.24am service from Nottingham-London will be amended to start from East Midlands Parkway, departing at 7.06am,

“A rail replacement bus service will depart Nottingham at 6.20am for East Midlands Parkway.

Local routes, including the Robin Hood Line, are not affected.

Visit the EMR website here for more details.

