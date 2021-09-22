The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday September 23.

Service 4 – will only be an hourly service. The service that is running will depart the bus station at quarter past the hour to Larwood and 10 to the hour to Manton.

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19 Worksop to Rotherham - 0520

Service 19 Worksop to Rotherham - 0755 1055 1355 1655

Service 19 Rotherham to Worksop – 1035 1335 1635 1820

Service 19a Rotherham to Worksop - 0611(Din) 0630

Service 19 Rotherham to Thurcroft – 0920 1220 1520

Service 19 Thurcroft to Rotherham – 1002 1302 1602

Service 21 Worksop to Doncaster - 0735 1335 1535 1835

Service 22 Worksop to Doncaster – 22 0625 0855 1055

Service 25 Worksop to Doncaster - 0905 1605

Service 21 Doncaster to Worksop – 1020 1720

Service 22 Doncaster to Worksop - 0700 (Langold) 0735 1005 1205 1950

Service 25 Doncaster to Worksop - 14:50 16:50

Service 77 Worksop to Chesterfield – 0555 0645 0845 1545

Service 77 Chesterfield to Worksop – 0715 0815 1015 1720