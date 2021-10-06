Thursday October 7: These are the Worksop buses cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 7:58 pm
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Thursday October 7.
Service 4 will be running hourly till 9:20 then will resume to normal half hour services.
Service 19 – Worksop to Rotherham 5:20
Service 19a – Worksop to Rotherham 8:55 19:30
Service 19 – Rotherham to Worksop 11:35
Service 19a – Rotherham to Worksop 6:20 20:45
Service 22 - Doncaster to Worksop 18:25
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:05
Service 77 Worksop to Chesterfield 15:45
Service 77 Chesterfield to Worksop 17:20