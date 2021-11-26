Stagecoach East Midlands tweeted earlier today that bus services 19 and 19a between Worksop to Doncaster, and services 21, 22 and 25 between Worksop to Rotherham, will not be affected ahead of South Yorkshire strike action.

Unite union members at the Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham Stagecoach depots have voted in favour of industrial action over low pay.

In a statement, Unite warned South Yorkshire will face “severe disruption” over the coming weeks while bus drivers strike.

Worksop bus station.

Unite regional officer Phil Bown said: “Bus workers were rightly hailed as heroes during successive lockdowns.

“However, warm words do not pay the bills and Stagecoach needs to reward its workers' dedication with a decent pay award.”

Strike action will take place in Barnsley and Rotherham every day between tomorrow, (November 27) and Saturday December 4.

In Sheffield, strike action will take every day between Sunday November 28 and Sunday December 5.

Phil Medlicott, managing director for Stagecoach Yorkshire, said they have been in discussion with Unite union today (November 26) to reach a settlement ahead of the strikes, but the offer was rejected.

Stagecoach remains open to continuing discussions with the union.