These are the Worksop buses cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.

By Sam Jackson
Monday, 20th September 2021, 12:28 pm

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the services will not be able to operate this afternoon.

Stagecaoch East Midlands has been contacted for further comment.

Worksop to Rotherham service – 16:55

worksop Bus Station

Rotherham to Thurcroft service -12:20

Thurcroft to Rotherham service – 13:02

Rotherham to Worksop service – 13:35 18:20

Service 5 – 15:10 Worksop bus station to Asda

Service 5 – 15:20 Asda to Worksop Bus Station

Worksop to Doncaster

Service 21 – 12:35 13:35

Service 22 – 12:25 16:10

Service 25 - 16:05

Doncaster to Worksop

Service 21 – 12:20 17:20

Service 22 - 12:05 13:35 17:35

Service 25 – 13:50 14:50

Service 43 - 15:00 Worksop bus station to Wensleydale

Service 42 – 15:15 Wensleydale to Manton Wood

Service 42 – 15:52 Manton Wood to Worksop Bus Station

Service 77 – 17:55 – Worksop to Chesterfield

Service 77 – 13:15 19:18 (77a)