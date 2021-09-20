These are the Worksop buses cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the services will not be able to operate this afternoon.
Stagecaoch East Midlands has been contacted for further comment.
Worksop to Rotherham service – 16:55
Rotherham to Thurcroft service -12:20
Thurcroft to Rotherham service – 13:02
Rotherham to Worksop service – 13:35 18:20
Service 5 – 15:10 Worksop bus station to Asda
Service 5 – 15:20 Asda to Worksop Bus Station
Worksop to Doncaster
Service 21 – 12:35 13:35
Service 22 – 12:25 16:10
Service 25 - 16:05
Doncaster to Worksop
Service 21 – 12:20 17:20
Service 22 - 12:05 13:35 17:35
Service 25 – 13:50 14:50
Service 43 - 15:00 Worksop bus station to Wensleydale
Service 42 – 15:15 Wensleydale to Manton Wood
Service 42 – 15:52 Manton Wood to Worksop Bus Station
Service 77 – 17:55 – Worksop to Chesterfield
Service 77 – 13:15 19:18 (77a)