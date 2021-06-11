These are the 15 mobile speed camera locations in Bassetlaw next week

The police have released a list of every mobile and fixed speed camera in and around Bassetlaw .

By Sam Jackson
Friday, 11th June 2021, 3:23 pm

Below are the locations of both types of cameras around Bassetlaw next few week, according to the Nottinghamshire Safety Camera Partnership.

Here is a list of all ‘core casualty locations’ where mobile speed cameras are deployed.

A60 Carlton Road, Worksop - 30mph

A60 Doncaster Road, Carlton in Lindrick - 30mph

A631 Flood Plains Road, East of Beckingham - 50mph

B6040 Retford Road, Worksop - 40mph

B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop - 30mph

B6041 Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch - 30mph

Spital Hill, Retford - 30mph

Here are the locations of static speed cameras.

A60 Cuckney to Warsop - 50mph

A6075 Lincoln Road, Tuxford - 30mph

A614 Nottinghamshire - 50mph

A620 Nottinghamshire - 50mph

A631 Beckingham Bypass - 50mph

A631 Mill Hill / Gringley on the Hill - 50mph

A631 Scaftworth - 50mph

A638 Retford, Nottinghamshire - 50mph

