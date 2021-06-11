These are the 15 mobile speed camera locations in Bassetlaw next week
The police have released a list of every mobile and fixed speed camera in and around Bassetlaw .
Below are the locations of both types of cameras around Bassetlaw next few week, according to the Nottinghamshire Safety Camera Partnership.
Here is a list of all ‘core casualty locations’ where mobile speed cameras are deployed.
A60 Carlton Road, Worksop - 30mph
A60 Doncaster Road, Carlton in Lindrick - 30mph
A631 Flood Plains Road, East of Beckingham - 50mph
B6040 Retford Road, Worksop - 40mph
B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop - 30mph
B6041 Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch - 30mph
Spital Hill, Retford - 30mph
Here are the locations of static speed cameras.
A60 Cuckney to Warsop - 50mph
A6075 Lincoln Road, Tuxford - 30mph
A614 Nottinghamshire - 50mph
A620 Nottinghamshire - 50mph
A631 Beckingham Bypass - 50mph
A631 Mill Hill / Gringley on the Hill - 50mph
A631 Scaftworth - 50mph
A638 Retford, Nottinghamshire - 50mph