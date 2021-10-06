Figures gained through Freedom of Information requests by vehicle finance firm Moneybarn show the top five areas in the county where the most speeding fines were handed out – and all of them were on the M1 near Worksop.

The place where most drivers were caught speeding was on the M1 northbound between J30 at Barlborough and J31 at Aston.

The stretch of M1 northbound between J30 and J31 saw drivers receive the most fines between 2019 and 2020.

Between 2019 and 2020, a total of 12,291 speeding fines were handed out to motorists caught out on this stretch.

Another 9,929 fines were handed out for speeding on the southbound M1 between junction 35 for Thorpe Hesley and 34 at Meadowhall.

Also on the southbound side, 8,861 fines were given for speeding between J33, at Catcliffe, and J32, for the M18, and 6,159 were handed to drivers caught speeding between J32 and J31.

And fifth in the list was the M1 northbound at Rotherham, between J33 and J34, with 6,111 fines handed out.

In summer, South Yorkshire Police launched a campaign to reduce speed on the roads in the county.

Launching that campaign, Joanne Wehrle, manager for South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership, said: “Speed does kill. It sounds shocking but it is true, and this campaign is all about reminding people that if you do the right thing – you will save lives.

“Ultimately, drivers and riders who are travelling at inappropriate speeds are more likely to crash and their higher speed means the crash will cause more severe injuries, to themselves and/or to other road users.