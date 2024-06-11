Temporary traffic lights cause disruption to bus service at Bassetlaw Hospital
Temporary traffic lights are causing disruption to Stagecoach East Midlands service at Bassetlaw Hospital.
Stagecoach East Midlands confirmed that Service 4 in Worksop is unable to serve bus stops in the Bassetlaw Hospital grounds due to temporary traffic lights causing restrictions to turning.
A tweet from Stagecoach East Midlands today (June 11) said: “We will be diverting via Shepherds Avenue. Please use the stop opposite the hospital on Blyth Road.”
Please check up to date Stagecoach service information for latest developments.
