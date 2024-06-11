Temporary traffic lights cause disruption to bus service at Bassetlaw Hospital

Stagecoach service affected. File photo

Temporary traffic lights are causing disruption to Stagecoach East Midlands service at Bassetlaw Hospital.

Stagecoach East Midlands confirmed that Service 4 in Worksop is unable to serve bus stops in the Bassetlaw Hospital grounds due to temporary traffic lights causing restrictions to turning.

A tweet from Stagecoach East Midlands today (June 11) said: “We will be diverting via Shepherds Avenue. Please use the stop opposite the hospital on Blyth Road.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...