Nottinghamshire County Council has provided an update on plans to create a ‘major road network’ and improve the A614 through Sherwood Forest.

The authority is progressing with its full business case to improve the road, aimed at reducing congestion, supporting drivers, encouraging economic growth and unlocking housing land.

The work was awarded Department for Transport funding of up to £24.3 million in 2018.

Ollerton roundabout is in line for a major upgrade.

It is estimated to cost £28.6m overall, with a further £1.8m from developer contributions and £2.5 million from the council.

As part of the works, improvements will be made to the A614/A616/A6075 roundabout in Ollerton, as well as the A614 junctions at Mickledale Lane in Bilsthorpe and White Post, near Farnsfield, while the Warren Hill intersection, where the A614 joins the A6097, near Blidworth, is listed as a ‘priority junction’.

Road safety

Coun Keith Girling, Nottinghamshire Council economic development and asset management committee chairman.

Council documents state the works will unlock major development sites, improve road safety and remove ‘peak period traffic congestion’.

A meeting of the council’s economic development and asset management committee heard the full application to the DfT must be submitted no later than December 23, 2022.

The council expects to submit a planning application for the work by the end of this month, with a decision due in April.

Documents state it is mandatory for work to begin on March 27, 2023, and to be complete and in public use by spring 2025.

Councillor Keith Girling, committee chairman, said the scheme will help people to use the roads ‘in a reasonable time’.

He said: “The alternative here is to do nothing. This is about making decisions and getting on with it because standing still is not the answer.

“If you’ve ever been stuck on this road for two or three hours, you’ll know how difficult it can be to get anywhere.

“That’s what this is about, to keep the flow going, so people can get to where they need to go in a reasonable time.

“We’ve got the funding, which is great, and getting the money to do this has got to be a good thing.”