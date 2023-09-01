Skeleton service on Nottinghamshire railways again as union takes more strike action

News you can trust since 1895
East Midlands Railway is warning people only to travel by train if absolutely necessary today (Saturday) as members of the RMT union strike for the second weekend in a row.
By John Smith
Published 30th Aug 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 00:15 BST

As was the case last Saturday, trains will only run between 6.30am and 6.30pm, with last departures starting between 3pm and 4.30pm – again causing issues for people attending sporting events, particularly football fans travelling to matches across the country.

There will again be no services on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop, which serves Mansfield, Hucknall, Bulwell, Newstead, Kirkby and Sutton.

Read More
Tram strike during Goose Fair a step closer after union members vote for action
No services are running on the Robin Hood Line again today. Photo: John Smith
No replacement bus services will be provided, but usual county bus services will run as normal and tram services between Nottingham, Hucknall and Bulwell will also run as usual.

Nationally, there will be one train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras on the mainline and one train per hour on the routes from Nottingham to Derby, Leicester and Sheffield.

Addtionally, there will be one train every two hours between Nottingham and Skegness, only calling at Grantham, Sleaford and Boston.

If a customer's train is cancelled or delayed or they choose not to travel due to strike action, tickets can be changed to another date, or they can be returned for a full refund at their point of purchase – see EMR’s website at eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/rail-strike for details.

Will Rogers, East Midlands Railway managing director, said: "We will be significantly reducing our services on Saturday due to industrial action by members of the RMT union.

"It is recommended that customers check the departure time of their last train before embarking on their journey and familiarise themselves with the overall impact of the strike on their entire route.

Related topics:RMTNottinghamshireEast Midlands RailwayNottinghamBulwellHucknallSutton