Six road closures for Bassetlaw motorists to avoid this week

Bassetlaw's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

• M1, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 28 to junction 29a, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm March 24 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Upper Morton to Blyth, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1(M), from 8pm April 20 to 6am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closures for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm April 21 to 6am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 30 to junction 29, slip road and lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm April 24 to 6am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Appleyhead to Ranby Village, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm April 29 to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 29 to junction 30, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.