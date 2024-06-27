Severe delays and cancellations on mainline rail services between Nottingham and London
East Midlands Trains (EMR) has reported that a fault with the singalling has occured at Syston in Leicestershire, which is disrupting trains on the mainline and regional services between Leicester and Nottingham.
Several mainline services this afternoon have been cancelled as a result.
On its website, EMR said: “Network Rail are now on site and have identified the problem, and are working to carry out the repairs.
"Currently the repairs are expected to take most of the day to complete.
"Trains running through the area are able to run at a slower speed, but the congestion due to this disruption is causing heavy delays and alterations.
"Our Intercity trains running between Nottingham and London will be cancelled throughout in both directions.
"Passengers travelling to and from London will need to make their connections at Derby.
“Our Leicester, Nottingham, Lincoln, Grimsby services will start and terminate at Nottingham.
“Our Connect services will now be running as one train per hour.”
