Several overnight M1 lane closures planned for Nottinghamshire in coming weeks
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• M1, from 8pm to 6am each night until December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes) northbound and southbound, junction 27 (Hucknall and Annesley) to junction 29 (Chesterfield), lane closures for survey works.
• M1, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes), northbound, junction 27 (Hucknall and Annesley) to junction 28 (Mansfied), lane closure due to maintenance work.
• M1, from 8pm November 16 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes), southbound, junction 27 (Hucknall and Annesley) to junction 26 (Bulwell, Nuthall and Kimberley), lane closures for electrical works.
• A1, from 8pm October 10 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Blyth to Apleyhead, slip road, lay-by and lane closures due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• M1, from 8pm November 9 to 5am November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 26, Lane closures for drainage works.
• A52, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes), eastbound and westbound, Bramcote to QMC roundabout, lane closures and temporary traffic signals for horticultural works.
• M1, from 8pm November 16 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes), southbound, junction 27 (Hucknall and Annesley) to junction 26 (Bulwell, Nuthall and Eastwood), lane closures for electrical works.
• A52, from 8pm November 20 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes), M1 northbound and southbound, junction 25 (Nottingham) to junction 26 (Bulwell, Nuthall and Eastwood), slip road and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• A52, from 8pm November 20 to 5am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound, Bramcote to Priory roundabout, lane closures for drainage works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads aren’t included in their schedule.