Serious collision closes part of A57 at Worksop

The A57 is closed in both directions between the Manton Wood Business Park and the A1 roundabout.

Nottinghamshire Police said the road between the Manton Wood Business Park and the A1 roundabout will be closed for the ‘foreseeable future’ in both directions.

Highways England tweeted that there is no access to the A57 to and from the A1.

On Facebook, Chief Inspector Andy Rooke, of Nottinghamshire Police, reported: “We are currently in attendance with emergency services colleagues and are working to both investigate what has happened and manage the flow of traffic at the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area over the next couple of hours.”