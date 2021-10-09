Saturday October 9: These are the Worksop buses cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 8:44 am
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Saturday October 9.
Service 19a – Rotherham to Worksop 12:05 13:05 20:45
Service 19 – Rotherham to Worksop 15:35
Service 19a – Worksop to Rotherham 04:30 12:55 19:30
Service 19 – Worksop to Rotherham 9:25 10:25
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 17:35
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 5:55
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 7:10
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 18:50
Service 77 – Clowne to Worksop 7:57 9:00
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 8:45 13:15 13:45 14:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 10:15 14:45 15:15 16:23 19:18