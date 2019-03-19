Route confirmed for M1 and M18 Brexit ‘go slow’ road protest

Details of a pro-Brexit road protest this weekend have been announced.

Lorry drivers are urging motorists to join the ‘go-slow’ this Saturday in protest at the government’s failure to deliver Brexit.

The go-slow protest will take place on part of the M1 this weekend

M1 set to be hit by nationwide Brexit ‘go slow’ protests



Organised by Yorkshire Brexit Action Group (YBAG), the protest is part of a series of demonstrations across the country organised by Leave supporting campaigners who want the result of the 2016 referendum respected.

Although by law Britain is still scheduled to leave the EU on March 29, Prime Minister Theresa May has now said it is unlikely that Brexit will happen on that date – and could be delayed by months or years – or may never happen at all.

The Doncaster protest will set off on Saturday from near the Morrisons supermarket at Black Bank and will travel along the M18, M1, A57 and A1.

A spokesman for YBAG said: “We’ve got quite a few turning up, but more the merrier.

“Let’s show these in Westminster that we will not sit idly by and take away what we vote for. Let’s hold the line in the name of democracy.”

A number of other protests have been planned for 6.30pm on Friday when again it is understood that the M1, A1, M18, M180 and M62 will all be targeted by truckers on a go-slow.

The Doncaster go slow will meet at the park and ride next to Morrisons at 11am on Saturday.

The convoy will set off at 11:30am and will travel the M18 southbound, onto the M1 southbound, around the roundabout at the A57 Worksop, north on the M1 back on to the M18, north on the A1 up to Warmsworth Roundabout and back down the A1 and then back on to the M18 before returning to near Morrisons.