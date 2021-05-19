Roadworks to close part of A57 in Worksop
Part of the A57 at Worksop will be closed this weekend to allow for roadworks to be carried out.
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 9:12 am
A lane will be closed its junction of Gateford Road roundabout to Claylands Avenue roundabout.
The closure will be in place from 7am to 1pm on Sunday, May 23.
