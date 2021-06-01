Roadworks on major Worksop road to allow for tree felling
Motorists are being warned of upcoming roadworks on a major Worksop road.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 10:18 am
Temporary two way traffic signals will be installed on Sparken Hill from Monday, June 7 until Friday, June 18.
The roadworks will be in place so that Worksop Manor Estates can carry out at a tree felling at the site.
The traffic signals will be in place from 9am until 4pm each day, so drivers are urged to plan ahead.
Anyone with enquiries about the upcoming roadworks can call 01246 570044 for more information.