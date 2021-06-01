Roadworks on major Worksop road to allow for tree felling

Motorists are being warned of upcoming roadworks on a major Worksop road.

By Sophie Wills
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 10:18 am

Temporary two way traffic signals will be installed on Sparken Hill from Monday, June 7 until Friday, June 18.

The roadworks will be in place so that Worksop Manor Estates can carry out at a tree felling at the site.

Drivers warned over ‘indefinite’ new 60mph speed limit on M1 near Meadowhall

Sparken Hill in Worksop.

The traffic signals will be in place from 9am until 4pm each day, so drivers are urged to plan ahead.

Anyone with enquiries about the upcoming roadworks can call 01246 570044 for more information.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Sam Jackson, editor.