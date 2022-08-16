Road closures: three for Bassetlaw drivers this week

There are three National Highways road closures to watch out for in Bassetlaw this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

There are three road closures in Bassetlaw this week (August 15)

• M1, from 8pm August 9 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29 to junction 29a, Lane closures due to inspections.

• A1, from 8pm July 20 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Upper Morton to Blyth, Lane closures for maintenance works.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 29 to junction 30, entry slip road and lane closures due to electrical works, diversion via National highways network.