Road closures: three for Bassetlaw drivers this week
Drivers in and around Bassetlaw will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M1, from 8pm August 9 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29 to junction 29a, Lane closures due to inspections.
• A1, from 8pm July 20 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Upper Morton to Blyth, Lane closures for maintenance works.
And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:
• M1, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 29 to junction 30, entry slip road and lane closures due to electrical works, diversion via National highways network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.