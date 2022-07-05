Drivers in and around Bassetlaw will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

There are a few road closures for Bassetlaw motorists to keep an eye out for this week.

• A1, from 8pm June 6 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Sutton on Trent to Apleyhead, Lane closures due to drainage works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm July 5 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Gamston to Elkesley, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 1pm July 6 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Ranby to Blyth Village, Layby and lane closure due to maintenance works.