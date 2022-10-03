Road closures: six for Bassetlaw drivers this week

There are six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week in Bassetlaw – but motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

There are some road closures to watch out for in Bassetlaw this week.

• A1, from 4am September 26 to 10pm October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Ranby, temporary event signage for event at Osberton.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Blyth to Ranby, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm October 4 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Appleyhead to Elkesley, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm October 5 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 28 to junction 29, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm October 5 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Blyth Village to Barnby Moor, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm October 11 to 5am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Tuxford, entry slip road closure due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.