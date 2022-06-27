Road closures: four for Bassetlaw drivers this week

Drivers in and around Bassetlaw will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Four roads are closed in Bassetlaw this week.

• A1, from 8pm June 6 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Sutton on Trent to Apleyhead, Lane closures due to drainage works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm June 27 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for general maintenance and cleaning.

• A1, from 8pm July 5 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Gamston to Elkesley, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 1pm July 6 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Ranby to Blyth Village, Layby and lane closure due to maintenance works.