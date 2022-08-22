There are fire National Highways road closures in Bassetlaw this week to watch out for.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

There are three road closures in Bassetlaw this week (August 23)

• A1, from 8pm July 20 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Upper Morton to Blyth, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm August 9 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29 to junction 29a, Lane closures due to inspections.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 29 to junction 30, entry slip road and lane closures due to electrical works, diversion via National highways network.

• A1, from 8pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Markham Moor to Twyford, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 1pm August 31 to 6am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Barnby Moor to Ranby, Layby and lane closure due to maintenance works.